'Barbie' joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors

Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days.

In just three weeks in theaters, "Barbie" is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed "Wonder Woman."

"Barbie," which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another $53 million from 4,178 North American locations this weekend and $74 million internationally, bringing its global total to $1.03 billion, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

The Margot Robbie-led and produced film has been comfortably seated in first place for three weeks and it's hardly finished yet. It crossed $400 million domestic and $500 million internationally faster than any other movie at the studio, including the Harry Potter films.

"As distribution chiefs, we're not often rendered speechless by a film's performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water," said Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, who oversee domestic and international distribution for the studio, in a joint statement.

In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over $1 billion, not accounting for inflation, and "Barbie" is now the biggest to be directed by one woman, supplanting "Wonder Woman's" $821.8 million global total.

Warner Bros. co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy also praised Gerwig in a statement and said the milestone, "is testament to her brilliance and to her commitment to deliver a movie that Barbie fans of every age want to see on the big screen."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures

will be released Monday.



1. ``Barbie,'' $53 million.

2. ``Meg 2: The Trench,'' $30 million.

3. ``Oppenheimer,'' $28.7 million.

4. ``Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,'' $28 million.

5. ``Haunted Mansion,'' $9 million.

6. ``Sound of Freedom,'' $7 million.

7. ``Mission: Impossible _ Dead Reckoning Part I,'' $6.5 million.

8. ``Talk to Me,'' $6.3 million.

9. ``Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,'' $1.5 million.

10. ``Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,'' $1.5 million.