Barefoot Man Caught with Stolen Pot Plants

An 18-year-old man has been charged after uprooting and escaping with a number of marijuana plants from a property in Chatham-Kent.

On Sunday morning, police received a call for a suspicious male in the area of McNaughton Ave. and Sandys St.

When officers arrived they found the man walking barefoot down the road carrying pot plants.

According to the police, the suspect was intoxicated by alcohol and arrested without incident.

An investigation found the plants had been stolen from a nearby home.

The man from Chatham is facing several charges including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He'll appear in court in September.