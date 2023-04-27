Bargaining to continue at Windsor Salt 

Contract talks will continue next week between Unifor and Windsor Salt in attempt to resolve a two month long labour dispute.

Bill Wark, President of Unifor Local 1959 tells AM800 News that negotiations will continue for a third straight week.

The two sides have been meeting for most of April.

Nearly 250 unionized workers walked off the job February 17 to back contract demands, with Unifor officials saying that contracting out unionized positions and job security were key issues.

Workers impacted by the strike are in the office, the Ojibway Mine and the evaporation processing fields.