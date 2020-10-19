Barkley, Curry Apart Of The Match Three

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry are taking their talents to the golf course.

Barkley and Curry will compete in third edition of The Match on Black Friday, November 27th.

Barkley will team up with five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

The duo will square off in a modified alternate-shot match play against Curry and quarterback Peyton Manning.

The Match: Champions For Change will take place in Oro Valley, Arizona, the day after Thanksgiving.

Barkley and Curry replace Tiger Woods and Tom Brady, who took part in The Match Two in May, which raised 20-million-dollars for COVID-19 relief.

TTWN Media Networks Inc.