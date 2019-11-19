Baseball Hall of Fame Announces Candidates

Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot.

The 14-time All-Star shortstop and five-time World Series champion hit .310 with 3,465 hits in 20 seasons, all with the Yankees.

Jeter was the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year and has been CEO of the Miami Marlins the past two seasons.

Other newcomers announced Monday by the BBWAA include Cliff Lee, Josh Beckett, Jason Giambi, Paul Konerko, Rafael Furcal, Bobby Abreu and Alfonso Soriano.

Holdovers include Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Larry Walker.