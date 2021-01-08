Baseball Hall of Fame Tommy Lasorda Dies

Baseball Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is dead at the age of 93.

Lasorda, who is survived by his wife Jo and their daughter and granddaughter, died Thursday night at the hospital.

Most recently, Lasorda attended Game Six of the 2020 World Series on October 27th where the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to give them their first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, leading the team to two World Series titles.

During his time as manager, the Dodgers won four National League pennants and eight division titles.

He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the next month.

