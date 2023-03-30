Baseball returns with Opening Day

The 2023 MLB season is officially getting underway.

For the first time since 1968, Opening Day with feature all 30 MLB teams hitting the diamond.

The Astros open their World Series title defense at home against the Chicago White Sox.

The Phillies are looking to rebound from their loss at the Fall Classic as they visit Jacob deGrom and the Rangers.

A pair of Cy Young Award winners square off as Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins host Max Scherzer and the New York Mets.

Out west, the Dodgers host the Diamondbacks and the new-look Padres host the Rockies.

— with files from MetroSource