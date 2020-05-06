Baseball's Back

The new baseball season has begun in South Korea with the crack of the bat and the sound of the ball smacking into the catcher's mitt echoing around empty stadiums.

Umpires wore protective masks and cheerleaders danced beneath rows of unoccupied seats as professional baseball got back on the field after a weeks-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two former TIgers took to the field in games to open the season in the Korean Baseball Organization.

Former pitcher Warwick Saupold threw a complete-game shutout for the Hanwha Eagles.

He is the first foreign pitcher to throw an opening day shutout in the KBO. Shortstop Dixon Machado hit a three-run homer to help the Lotte Giants to a victory.

There were many faces in the stands in at least one stadium but they were pictures instead of real people because fans aren't allowed into the venues.

with files from Canadian Press