Baseball to Cut Salaries if no Fans



Major League Baseball players are bracing for a battle with owners over the possibility of reduced salaries caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Players are upset over the prospect teams may seek additional pay cuts if games are played in empty ballparks.

Their anger was stoked last week when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was told by Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon that the union would have to agree to lower salaries if games are played without fans.

A March 26 deal between the sides states ``the Office of the Commissioner and Players Association will discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing games in the absence of spectators or at appropriate substitute neutral sites.'' The union points to another passage covering salaries in which players agree to give up 1/162nd of base pay for each regular season game lost.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting May 1.

Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams.

Manfred cited the inability to play games due to the national emergency caused by the pandemic.



with files from Associated Press