Baseball Writers Want Schilling on 2022 Hall Ballot



The Baseball Writers' Association of America is lashing back at former pitcher Curt Schilling after he requested to be removed from the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2022.

The association has requested the Hall's board of directors deny Schilling his request to be taken off the ballot as it violates the rules.

The association says they have gone by these same rules for 85 years and will continue to do so.

Schilling fell 16 votes shy of election this year in his ninth year of eligibility.

He posted to Facebook Tuesday saying he has requested to be taken off next year's ballot and will defer to the veterans committee and "men whose opinions actually matter."

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.