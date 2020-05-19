Basement Flooding Kept to a Minimum in LaSalle 

It appears basement flooding was kept to a minimum in LaSalle following the combination of heavy rains and easterly winds over the weekend.

Some residential streets, west of Front Road, along the Detroit River were under several inches of water Sunday afternoon and Mayor Marc Bondy says so far, it looks like it was mostly overland flooding.

"I have not heard any issues of basement flooding, I think people around this area, myself included, my office we have upgraded our pumps so we can handle the water flow," says Bondy.

He says when the water levels are this high, this is bound to happen depending on the wind direction.

"It doesn't matter if you sandbag or not, when that water level rises, you can't stop it and those streets as of this morning are, a good majority, the more west you go, the more underwater they are."

According to Bondy, different areas could have evacuated due to the water levels.

"The problem is that if the water rises too far we can't guarantee emergency services going down there to help them out in case of a serious situation and that's why we put out the notice that if they need to or want to, they should evacuate," he says.

Bondy says it is important for drivers to avoid flooded roads because driving through the water can cause property damage nearby.

The LaSalle Boat Ramp and LaSalle Recreational along Turkey Creek are also closed.

Other areas in Leamington, Kingsville, Amherstburg and Pelee Island also reported flooded roads.