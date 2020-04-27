BASF Making and Donating Sanitizer to Local Heath Care Facilities

A Windsor company has switched its production to making hand sanitizer for frontline and essential workers.

Sanitizer manufactured at BASF is being donated to hospitals and heath care facilities in areas of high need including Windsor-Essex.

Site Director Jeff Klevering says the company is also providing supplies like disinfectant, soap, masks, gloves and protective suits free of charge.

He says transitioning from making chemicals to sanitizer had some challenges.

"Hand sanitizer is more pharmaceutical and food grade. So really the biggest hurdle, from a plant perspective, was cleaning the equipment and in some cases we had to purchase some new equipment to follow the Health Canada guidelines which are tighter than what we're used to for chemical manufacturing."

Klevering says when they found out about the need they jumped on the opportunity to help.

"It was really a no-brainer from two fronts. Both, from a high level being able to help Canada, but also really building a sense of pride with our employees with utilizing our manpower and our equipment to do something good to help people."

Hand sanitizer produced at BASF in Windsor (Photo courtesy of BASF)

He says it means a lot to be able to help out in a time of need.

"A lot of our operators, they've been there over 30-years and we've got a real family environment at the Windsor facility. Everybody looks out for each other and they're always looking to do what's right for the community and to help the community the best they can."

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens will be joined by representatives from BASF Canada Tuesday morning at 9:30am for the first delivery of hand sanitizer being transferred to the city for distribution to local frontline facilities.

BASF has been donating more than 175,000-litres of hand sanitizer every week across the globe since the pandemic began.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi