Bauer pauses role as official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams

Bauer Hockey is putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization's leadership "extremely disturbing."

The company says it's pausing its role as the official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams and its sponsorship of men's tournaments.

It says Hockey Canada will be able to purchase gear for men's programs, with profits being invested in hockey programs for girls, women and other underrepresented communities.

Bauer says it will continue to supply equipment to the women's programs.

The company says its goal is to drive leadership and policy change at Hockey Canada and not to impact athletes.

Bauer's move follows similar announcements by sponsors including Nike, Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons and comes after Andrea Skinner resigned as the interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors.