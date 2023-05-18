BB Branded prepares for 519 Day to celebrate Windsor

Friday is a day for Windsorites to celebrate the city.

519 Day takes place every year on May 19, the fifth month and the 19th day, which corresponds with the area code in Windsor-Essex.

The creators of the celebration, BB Branded, are celebrating the day and looking to raise more awareness for mental health programs and initiatives throughout the city.

Alongside BB Branded, Bridge 2 Bridge will be taking park in the day with a 32 kilometre walk or run from Optimist Park in Belle River all the way to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation to benefit mental health services.

Ayad Saddy, Co-Owner of BB Branded, says this started in 2017 as a way for Windsorites to celebrate the city.

"We just thought, okay we need a civic pride day and to do something where we give back to the community, do something cool. And at that time, we actually went to the Windsor Regional Hospital and we gave little WinCity onesies to every baby born on May 19th."

He says they started the phrase WinCity as a way for Windsorites to feel pride, and then moved onto making 519er shirts, for Windsor's area code.

"Even the 519er t-shirt was one of the main designs, and that's kind of where the 519 Day came from. Since then, there's been so much love and so much support that I think we just need a day to call our own, and then it's for everyone, everybody should get involved."

Saddy says since the COVID-19 pandemic, more youth need mental health support.

"We need to band together and fight, and do whatever we can. So, obviously they need funding, and if we can help them/spread some awareness, have those kids or have the next generation be able to talk to somebody and not think there's a stigma around it, obviously, so a lot of people keep this in. I think this would help out."

Those looking to register for the run or to donate can find more information by clicking here.

BB Branded will also be holding a sale until May 23 in celebration of the day.