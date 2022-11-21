Be a Santa to a Senior returns

The Be a Santa to a Senior program returns for a 12th year.

Home Instead will partner up with local centres, businesses and retail stores to help seniors who may not receive gifts during the holiday season.

Colleen Jershy, from Home Instead, says there are already so many holiday programs focused on families and children.

She says it's also important to remember seniors who are struggling during this time.

"So many of our local seniors will not receive a gift, they're financially challenged or they are lonely and our awesome community members have been helping to support them for the last 12 years," she said.

Jershy says there are a variety of gifts seniors ask for.

"It's essentials, we get a lot of requests for either pyjamas, blankets, socks, nice toiletries like good smelling body washes or lotions, crossword books and gift cards," she continued. "Anything you might think a senior in your life might love."

She says they work with around 20 different community organizations to reach seniors in the community.

"Whether they're in long-term care, retirement, or senior apartment buildings we are just trying to provide them. We want to focus on access to food this year and grocery carts, even $20 can help."

Jershy says they helped 1000 seniors locally last year.

Since the program began it has helped around 750,000 seniors in Canada and the US.

To get involved locally, or drop off a gift, people can visit their Tecumseh office at 1071 Lesperance Rd or their Leamington office at 197 Talbot St W Suite 208.

- with files from AM800's Live and Local