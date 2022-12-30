Beach Edition Air Show announced for the summer 

Wings Over Windsor has announced it's taking to the skies this summer with its inaugural Beach Edition Air Show.

For the first time in 12 years, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds make their return to Leamington.

The event takes place over Lake Erie at the Leamington waterfront on August 26 and 27.

Chief Executive Officer for Wings Over Windsor, Brad Krewench, says this is the only beach air show in Canada.

"We're going to be able to be out in the water and you can go out and play in the water while the planes are flying because of where the air box is going to be so this is the only one in Canada where you can be on a beach and can enjoy the air show."

He says this is an event you don't want to miss.

"We're bringing back the snowbirds, they haven't been around here for quite some time doing an actual aerobatics demonstration. They're excited to be coming back to Windsor. We also have a couple of other performances lined up that will be released shortly, so it's not going to be the snowbirds flying but also the modern airplanes, vintage aircrafts and some aerobatic planes and water demonstrations."

Krewench says there is something for everyone during the air show.

"We'd like to see everybody out there, it's going to be a great time for people of all ages not just for people that like airplanes, and we're going to have other things going on, on the ground. It's just going to be a good weekend to go out with the family."

General admission is $32. Tickets for children go for $16 while senior tickets are $26.

More information can be found on their website.

The show starts at 3 p.m. on August 26 and at 1 p.m. on August 27.