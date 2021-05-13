Beach Grove Golf Club Celebrating 100th Anniversary with Major Fundraising Effort

Beach Grove Golf and Country Club is marking its 100th anniversary in a big way.

The club has formed a committee which has been tasked with raising $100,000 to be donated to charitable organizations across Windsor-Essex.

Committee chair and club vice president Karl Straky says the goal is to help charities in four key areas — children, mental health, hospitals and community.

He says the pandemic has hurt many non-profits.

"Absolutely challenging in a pandemic year, but even though we might not be able to do all the events that we would like to be doing we can certainly create a lasting legacy by giving back to the community. There's a lot of people in need in our community."

He's confident they'll reach or surpass their fundraising goal.

"At Beach Grove we've got some of the most giving members and what a wonderful way to commemorate our 100th year but by giving back to those that are in need. We know it's a tough time out there for a lot of charity groups to raise money."

He says the charity recipients have already been selected.

"We've selected four charities and that's WE Care for Kids, the Canadian Mental Health Association, the Windsor Cancer Foundation and Unemployed Help Centre. So great, deserving charities."

Straky says the plan is to announce the fundraising results at the club's 2021 New Year's Eve Gala.

Beach Grove Golf Club has more than 2,000 members.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.