Beal, Dinwiddie Won't Play

Washington Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal and New Jersey Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie won't take part in the restart of the NBA season.

Beal is out because of a right rotator cuff injury. Dinwiddie announced that he is still testing positive for coronavirus and won't participate.

Washington, Orlando and Brooklyn are the three teams left in the race for the final two Eastern Conference playoff spots.

If the Wizards finish within four games of whichever club finishes eighth, then two games will be played to determine the No. 8 seed.

But with Beal and Davis Bertans out, a Wizards team that has been without John Wall all season will have to replace more than 40 points a game if it is to somehow get into that post-season mix.

with files from Associated Press