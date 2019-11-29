iHeartRadio
Bears Beat Lions on Thanksgiving

Eddie Jackson's interception at the 10-yard-line sealed the Chicago Bears' 24-20 Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

David Montgomery's three-yard touchdown catch with 2:17 left put Chicago in front to stay.

Mitchell Trubisky threw for 338 yards and three scores as the Bears evened their record at 6-and-6.

Anthony Miller hauled in nine passes for 140 yards in the win.

Third-string quarterback David Blough passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut for Detroit, including a 75-yarder to Kenny Golladay.

The Lions fell to 3-8-and-1, and they'll play next Sunday in Minnesota.  

In other Thanksgiving Day action in the NFL, it was Buffalo 26 Dallas 15, and New Orleans 26 Atlanta 18.

 

