Bears blow out Patriots on Monday night

(Foxboro, MA) -- The Bears stormed into Foxboro and dismantled the Patriots 33-14 on Monday Night Football.

Justin Fields completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Fields also carried the ball 14 times for 82 yards and a score.

David Montgomery also found the end zone as he and Khalil Herbert each ran for 62 yards.

Mac Jones started the game under center for New England but was pulled after throwing an interception.

Bailey Zappe threw for 185 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

Matthew Judon was a force on the defensive side of the ball, sacking the Bears quarterback two and a half times.

The Patriots are now 3-and-4, while the Bears' record improved to 3-and-4.

