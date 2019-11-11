Bears Hold Off Lions

Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes including two in the third quarter as the Bears held on to beat the Detroit Lions 20-13 in Chicago.

Trubisky finished 16-of-23 for 173 yards and no turnovers.

Taylor Gabriel, Tarik Cohen and Ben Braunecker all had TD catches for the Bears, who snapped a four-game NFL losing streak and improved to 4-and-5 overall.

Jeff Driskel started at quarterback in place of the injured Matthew Stafford and threw for 269 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Detroit has lost five-of-six to fall to 3-5-and-1.

Dallas is in at Ford Field to face the Lions this coming Sunday.