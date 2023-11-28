iHeartRadio
Bears rally past Vikings on Monday Night Football


AM800-News-Vikings-Bears-November-2023

(Minneapolis, MN)  --  Justin Fields marched his team down the field in the final minutes of Chicago's 12-10 win over the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Minnesota.  

The Vikings took a 10-9 lead with under six minutes left in regulation when Josh Dobbs hit TJ Hockenson for a go-ahead score, and Fields lost a fumble on Chicago's next drive.  

However, the Bears forced a three-and-out to get one more possession.  

Fields led Chicago to the 13-yard line, and Cairo Santos hit a 30-yard game-winning field goal with ten-seconds left in regulation.  

Fields passed for 217 yards in the victory, while DJ Moore caught 11 passes for 114 yards, with his last catch setting up the game-winner.  

Chicago remains in last place in the NFC North at 4-and-8.  

Dobbs passed for 185 yards, a touchdown, and four picks in the losing effort.  

The Vikings are in second place in the NFC North at 6-and-6.

— with files from MetroSource

