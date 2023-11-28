Bears rally past Vikings on Monday Night Football

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Justin Fields marched his team down the field in the final minutes of Chicago's 12-10 win over the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Minnesota.

The Vikings took a 10-9 lead with under six minutes left in regulation when Josh Dobbs hit TJ Hockenson for a go-ahead score, and Fields lost a fumble on Chicago's next drive.

However, the Bears forced a three-and-out to get one more possession.

Fields led Chicago to the 13-yard line, and Cairo Santos hit a 30-yard game-winning field goal with ten-seconds left in regulation.

Fields passed for 217 yards in the victory, while DJ Moore caught 11 passes for 114 yards, with his last catch setting up the game-winner.

Chicago remains in last place in the NFC North at 4-and-8.

Dobbs passed for 185 yards, a touchdown, and four picks in the losing effort.

The Vikings are in second place in the NFC North at 6-and-6.

— with files from MetroSource