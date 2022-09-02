Beautiful weather expected for the Labour Day long weekend

The forecast is looking promising for the Labour Day long weekend in Windsor-Essex.

The Weather Network is forecasting a warm humid day today, with a high of 30 C.

Saturday the forecast is expecting a sunny, hot, humid day, the perfect weather for the beach, with a high of 32 C, but feeling like 37 C.

Sunday the temperature is expected to drop slightly however still humid with a high of 27 C, but feeling like 34 C, and a small chance of rain.

And Monday, Labour Day, a high of 25 C, and a chance of showers for the day.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Doug Gillham, Meteorologist with The Weather Network, says Labour Day weekend is typically the last hot weekend before fall.

He says what can Windsor-Essex can expect overall for the long weekend.

"If you like the heat and humidity, take advantage of Saturday. If you're not as big of a fan of the heat then Sunday and Monday will be a little bit more to your likings. It's a tricky forecast. We will have a cold front that will be slowly sagging south through Southern Ontario."

He says what can people can expect who are travelling north for one last summer camping trip.

"A mostly dry weekend, a warm weekend. If you are camping up towards cottage country or headed up north, more towards Lake Superior even, you will behind the cold front on Sunday and Monday, which will eliminate the risk for shower or thunderstorm. The temperatures will be cooler, not cold, just more seasonal for early September."

Gillham says what residents in Windsor-Essex can expect following the long weekend.

"Temperatures are going to be on the rebound again next week. It's going to be a very warm, summer like week, temperatures climb back through the 20's during the week, and once again some mid-summer heat later on in the week."

Based on the predictions great weather is expected, but remember to keep your eye on the sky and be prepared while doing activities outdoors when showers occur.