Bedard sets 5 records, Canada beats Slovakia in OT to advance to world junior semis

HALIFAX - Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship.

Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.

The extraordinary 17-year-old deked his way past three Slovaks before backhanding his eighth goal of the event to blow the roof off a red-clad Scotiabank Centre.

Bedard also scored early in the first setting four records in the process before adding an assist on Canada's second goal to establish another national mark.

Dylan Guenther and Zack Ostapchuk provided the rest of the offence for the Canadians who will face the United States on Wednesday after the Americans thumped Germany 11-1 elsewhere in quarterfinal action.

Thomas Milic stopped 24 shots to record the victory for Canada.