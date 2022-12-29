Bedard shines as Canada gets back on track at world juniors with 11-2 rout of Germany

HALIFAX - Connor Bedard had a hat trick and four assists as Canada got back on track at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany.

Dylan Guenther also had a hat trick, all off Bedard passes while Brandt Clarke and Logan Stankoven each added a goal and two assists.

Shane Wright and Joshua Roy, with an goal and an assist each, and Zack Ostapchuk also scored for the tournament hosts, who opened on home soil Monday with an embarrassing 5-2 loss to Czechia.

Olen Zellweger chipped in with three assists as Canadian head coach Dennis Williams shook up three of his forward lines including splitting up Bedard and Wright.

Bedard's seven points tied a single-game Canadian record at the tournament, joining Dave Andreychuk (1983), Brenden Morrow (1999), Mike Cammalleri (2002) and Gabriel Bourque (2010).

Thomas Milic made 14saves in his first world junior start for Canada.

Roman Kechter and Philip Sinn replied for Germany, which got 30 stops from Simon Wolf before he was replaced by Rihards Babulis for the third period in a mercy pull. Babulis finished with 11 saves.