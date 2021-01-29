Bell Let's Talk Day Sets a New Record

Bell Let's Talk Day has set a new record.

From midnight Newfoundland time to midnight Pacific time, there were 159,173,435 eligible Bell Let's Talk communications, up 3.1 per cent year-over-year, a new record.

Bell has pledged to donate five cents for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or Tik Tok video using the hashtag Bell Let's Talk.

As a result of this year's interactions, Bell is donating over $7,958,671.75 in support of mental health programs across Canada.

Social media engagement – hashtags, filters, frames and video views on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube – reached 42,688,092 interactions, with #BellLetsTalk once again the top Twitter trend in Canada and worldwide.

Since launching the fundraiser 11 years ago, Bell has now committed $121,373,806.75 in funding for mental health initiatives across the country.