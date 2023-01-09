Bell to drop five-cent 'Let's Talk' pledge in favour of $10M donation

Bell Canada says it is revamping its Bell Let's Talk campaign for mental health for 2023.

Each year on Jan. 25 since 2010, the telecom giant has donated five cents to mental health programs every time a Canadian used the ``Bell Let's Talk'' hashtag on social media or in a text.

The company says this year it is eliminating that practice and will instead make a $10-million lump sum donation to mental health programs.

Bell says the new funding of $10 million is more than the company has ever committed on Bell Let's Talk Day.

It says it will use Jan. 25 to put the spotlight on mental health organizations across the country.

Bell says its 2023 Bell Let's Talk multimedia campaign will be titled ``Let's Change This.'' It says the campaign will emphasize practical actions everyone can take throughout the year to improve mental health in Canada