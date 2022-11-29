Bellaire named Chief of the Windsor Police Service

The Windsor Police Services Board has announced Jason Bellaire as the new Chief of Police of the Windsor Police Service.

Bellaire, a 27-year veteran of the service, has been serving as acting chief since April 1 following the resignation of Chief Pam Mizzuno.

Prior to his most recent position, he served as Deputy Chief of Police – Operations for two years. His policing career also included time as an Inspector – Patrol Response, where he was the first point of contact for community groups and organizations in Windsor and Amherstburg.

He is hoping to spearhead a culture change within the organization as they evolve with the times, improved communication and meaningful collaboration with the community to create safer communities.

Bellaire says he's very excited for the opportunity.

"If you would have asked me years ago that I would have ended up in this position, I would have been very very surprised," he says. "I was always proud of the work I was involved in but I never thought that I would actually elevate to this position so it's such a privilege, it'a actually hard to explain."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens (R) officially appoints Jason Bellaire (L) chief of the Windsor Police Service, November 29, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Chief Bellaire says one of his priorities is addressing culture change within the organization as they evolve with the times.

"With that we're going to be bringing a lot more of our communications," says Bellaire. "I'm sure you've noticed in the last little while, our communications are more frequent, we're trying to be more transparent and we're really going to focus a lot as I said meaningful collaboration with our community, our community is going to be involved."

He adds the biggest challenges is the nexus between issues we have in the community rooted in social and health issues, and police response to those.

"What we really want to do is reduce police interactions with individuals who are better served by other subject matter experts and working collaboratively with these other agencies who should have stewardship of those issues and the police should be supporting whether than taking the lead on those roles," he says.

The appointment of Chief Bellaire is for a 5-year term and takes effect on Dec. 1, 2022.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson & Rob Hindi