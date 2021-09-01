Belle River Beach closed, swimming not recommended at others

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is out with its weekly beach testing results.

Belle River Beach in Lakeshore is closed to swimmers due to high bacteria levels.

Swimming is not recommended at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor and Mettawas Beach in Kingsville.

The other six public beaches across the region are open.

The health unit conducts testing each week in an effort to detect high levels of bacteria which may pose a risk to your health.

The latest beach water testing results can be found on the health unit's website.