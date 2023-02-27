A Belle River man says "there are no words' after winning $100,000 playing Lotto 6/49.

Phahatkone Khamvongsa matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Jan. 4 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The 45-year-old says when he brought his ticket to the store, he thought the cashier was joking when he said he won $100,000.

"I couldn't believe it - there was so much happiness," he says. "My family and friends were so excited for me when I told them."

The manufacturing worker says he plans to put his win toward a down payment on a home for the future.

"I also want to visit my homeland, Laos. I haven't been home since the pandemic," he says.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.