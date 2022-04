A Belle River man is $700,000 richer.

Michael Marshall won the top prize while playing Instant Supreme 7.

He purchased the winning ticket at the Petro Canada on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.

According to Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Instant Supreme 7 is available for $50 a play with the top prize at $700,000.

OLG says odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.58.