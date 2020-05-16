Belle River Pot Shop Likely Moving Forward Despite Policy Restrictions

Lakeshore is getting set to revisit its retail cannabis store policy after an application came into the town for a shop in Belle River.

The applicant would like to open a business at 571 Notre Dame St. — directly across from the Purple Sun Art Studio which offers classes for school-aged children.

The town's policy calls for a 150-metre set back from schools and daycares, but the art studio doesn't technically fall into that classification.

Lakeshore council discussed the matter Tuesday night with the majority of councillors in favour of the pot shop moving forward.

Councillor Linda McKinley says the town's policy has too many restrictions.

"I understand that we need to have input with where these stores are going to go. We don't want nine in one block on the main street, but I don't think the policy addresses what we're really intending to do."

McKinley says the applicant already has a store in Belle River and has proved to be a sound business owner.

"This man has run a store across the street. He has proven himself on the main street of Belle River as being a responsible retailer, but if we go with our policy he can't cross the street and open a store."

Councillor John Kerr says the location makes sense.

"We have had three applications. One is on the BIA district, one is in the medical centre and one is at Manning Rd. and County Rd. 22. Regardless of how we got there, our bylaws are stopping a retail store. We're telling a retailer you can't be a retail store in a retail area."

Council voted to not send a letter of opposition to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario — essentially giving approval for the shop.

The store, which will be called "10 Seventeen", still needs the final go ahead from the AGCO before it can open its doors.