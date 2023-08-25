Belle River resident wins $250,000 on scratch ticket 

A local lottery player is $250,000 richer after winning the top prize on the instant game CASH IN.

58-year-old, father and grandfather, Andrzej Myslowski of Belle River says he's been a regular lottery player for the past 10 years.

"I won on a previous draw and used my prize to buy this ticket," he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Myslowski was at home when he checked his ticket on the OLG App. "I knew I'd won something, but was confused when I saw the screen," he recalled. He double-checked his ticket at the store and the winning jingle began to play. "When the clerk told me I had to wait for a call from OLG, I was even more confused!"

After discovering he'd won the top prize,Myslowski shared the exciting news with his wife. "Much like me, she was puzzled at first. Once that passed, she was so happy, and we hugged in celebration. It was wonderful to have that moment with her."

With his windfall, Myslowski will share with his children and save for his upcoming retirement from the automotive industry. "For me, this win is all about family and future," he said. "We have a trip planned soon, and I'll be sure to splurge on a special experience with my wife to celebrate."

The winning ticket was purchased at Freshway Mart on County Road 22 in Belle River.