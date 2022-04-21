Belle River teen facing impaired driving charge in Windsor crash

A Belle River teen is facing impaired driving charges in connection to a crash in Windsor.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Riverside Drive West and Crawford Avenue.

Once on the scene, officers found a vehicle that had crashed against a metal side rail.

Police say the driver displayed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene without incident.

A 19-year-old man is charged with operating a conveyance while impaired and operating a conveyance while impaired - exceeding legal blood and alcohol content.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.