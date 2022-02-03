Belle River woman charged after wrong way, head-on crash in LaSalle

A Belle River woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a wrong way, head-on crash in LaSalle.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, LaSalle police responded to a crash at the intersection of Donato Drive and Huron Church Line Road in the town.

Police say the investigation revealed a Honda Accord turned onto Huron Church Line Road from Donato Drive and a short time later was struck, head on, by a Jeep that was travelling southbound in the northbound lane of traffic.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and the driver of the Honda sustained what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the driver of the Jeep showed signs of impairment by alcohol and was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Further tests conducted at the LaSalle Police Service determined that her blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Her driver's licence was seized and automatically suspended for 90 days and her vehicle towed and impounded for 7 days.