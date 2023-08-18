Belle River woman scores $100,000 ENCORE win

Saying "yes" to ENCORE paid off for Patricia Tootill of Belle River, as she matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the July 21 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000.

Tootill, a 64-year-old mother and grandmother, said she's an occasional lottery player but that she always says yes to ENCORE, and this is her first big win.

The retiree was about to visit her cousin when she decided to check her ticket.

She scanned it on the OLG App and discovered she'd won.

"I didn't believe it at first," she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall. "I must have scanned my ticket a dozen times. Then, I ran up and down the stairs screaming!"

Tootill says immediately she shared the exciting news with her loved ones.

"My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons, as my grandkids laughed and danced, everyone was just thrilled," she said.

Tootill plans to share her winnings with family and take them on a vacation to somewhere warm.

"I can let out a sigh because this win will make things easier. It's also going to make our retirement more comfortable," she continued. "Winning is an amazing and unbelievable feeling."

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Manning Road in Tecumseh.