Belle River Woman Wins Half-a-Million Dollars

It looks like a Belle River woman really knows how to pick 'em.

Gloria Miller is $500,000 richer after winning the Daily Keno 10 Pick lottery from the July 13 draw.

She told the OLG she plays regularily, always choosing numbers based on significant dates associated with family members.

Miller says she couldn't believe it when her husband checked her ticket using the OLG Lottery App. "We were shocked when we brought the ticket to the store and found out I won $500,000! I never expected something like this!"

Miller, a retiree from the transportation industry, plans to pay off some bills, build a deck and save the rest of her winnings for a more comfortable future.

The winning ticket was purchased at Joe's Variety on Notre Dame Street in Belle River.

