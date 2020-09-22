Belmont Winner to Skip Preakness

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won't run in next month's Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year's reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Knowlton, managing partner of the Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, tweeted that it's ``disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness.''

Knowlton says the colt will be pointed toward the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland in November.

with files from Associated Press