Beloved ERCA Employee Remembered in Annual Walk

A walk to remember a beloved employee at the Essex Region Conservation Authority has raised over $12,500.

The Dennis B Chase "Smile Walk for Conservation and Optimism" took place back in November at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area in Leamington and a cheque was presented to ERCA during its January 23rd meeting.

Chase was a long-time staff member at ERCA and helped to plant over one-million trees.

He passed away in January 2013 and his family has organized a walk in his honour for the past three years.

Chases's eldest daughter Karen Amlin says the money from the walk goes to the Place for Life Campaign and greenway projects.

"We are very proud of those trails and he was around when those trails started so he used to take us as a family to those different beaches and the trails, so it means a lot to us that we are a part of that," says Chase.

She adds the walk is about remembering a wonderful man who loved the environment.

"We celebrate a lot of big big things that people do in the world, every story that came from my dad after he passed away was all about how kind he was," says Chase. "Just big differences that he made with these little things he did so that ripple affect is really important."

The goal was to raise $10,000.

In the past three years of the Dennis B Chase Smile Walk for Conservation and Optimism, a total of $36,000 has been raised — all for the Place for Life Campaign.

