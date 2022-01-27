Ben Roethlisberger officially announces retirement

Roethlisberger took to Twitter to make the announcement in a video and said the time has come to "clean out" his locker.

(Pittsburgh, PA) -- Long-time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is officially announcing his retirement from football.

The quarterback played nearly two decades and was a six time Pro Bowl selection for Pittsburgh.

"Big Ben" won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and played in a third.

— with files from MetroSource