Ben Roethlisberger officially announces retirement
(Pittsburgh, PA) -- Long-time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is officially announcing his retirement from football.
Roethlisberger took to Twitter to make the announcement in a video and said the time has come to "clean out" his locker.
The quarterback played nearly two decades and was a six time Pro Bowl selection for Pittsburgh.
"Big Ben" won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and played in a third.
