Bengals beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football


(Cincinnati, OH)  --  Joe Burrow threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns as the Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night football.  

Burrow connected seven times with Tee Higgins, who finished with 124 receiving yards and a score.  

Vonn Bell led the defense with a pair of interceptions as Cincinnati improved to 2-and-2.  

Miami lost Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter to a scary head and neck injury.  

The Dolphins led 15-14 entering the fourth quarter, but were outscored 13-to-0.  

Miami suffered its first loss of the year to fall to 3-and-1.  

— with files from MetroSource

