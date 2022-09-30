Bengals beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

(Cincinnati, OH) -- Joe Burrow threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns as the Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night football.

Burrow connected seven times with Tee Higgins, who finished with 124 receiving yards and a score.

Vonn Bell led the defense with a pair of interceptions as Cincinnati improved to 2-and-2.

Miami lost Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter to a scary head and neck injury.

The Dolphins led 15-14 entering the fourth quarter, but were outscored 13-to-0.

Miami suffered its first loss of the year to fall to 3-and-1.

— with files from MetroSource