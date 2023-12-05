Bengals defeat Jaguars in OT on Monday Night Football

(Jacksonville, FL) -- Evan McPherson drilled a game-winning 48-yard field goal late in overtime to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to a 34-31 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football at EverBank Stadium.

Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning completed 32-of-37 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown in his second start of the season.

Ja'Marr Chase came up big with 11 catches for 149 yards and a score, while Joe Mixon totaled 68 yards and two TD's on the ground.

The Bengals snapped a three-game losing skid and remain at the bottom of the AFC North at 6-and-6.

Trevor Lawrence passed for 258 passing yards and three total touchdowns before leaving the game early due to an ankle injury.

Evan Engram, Travis Etienne and Parker Washington found the end zone as Jacksonville's two-game win streak came to an end.

The Jags remain atop the AFC South at 8-and-4 but are now just one game ahead of both Indianapolis and Houston.

— with files from MetroSource