Bengals take down Rams on MNF
(Cincinnati, OH) -- The Bengals took down the Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl 56 on Monday Night Football.
Cincinnati defeated Los Angeles 19-16 at Paycor Stadium.
Evan McPherson drilled four of his five field goal attempts and Joe Mixon found the end zone on a 14-yard run in the third quarter to lift Cincinnati to its first win of the season.
Logan Wilson nabbed two interceptions to highlight a strong day at the office for the Bengals' defense.
Ja'Marr Chase erupted for 12 receptions for 141 yards as the Bengals improved to 1-and-2.
Matthew Stafford completed 18-of-33 attempts for 269 yards, one touchdowns and two picks in LA's second straight loss.
Puka Nacua made five catches for 72 yards as the Rams slipped to 1-and-2.
— with files from MetroSource