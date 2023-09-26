Bengals take down Rams on MNF

(Cincinnati, OH) -- The Bengals took down the Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl 56 on Monday Night Football.

Cincinnati defeated Los Angeles 19-16 at Paycor Stadium.

Evan McPherson drilled four of his five field goal attempts and Joe Mixon found the end zone on a 14-yard run in the third quarter to lift Cincinnati to its first win of the season.

Logan Wilson nabbed two interceptions to highlight a strong day at the office for the Bengals' defense.

Ja'Marr Chase erupted for 12 receptions for 141 yards as the Bengals improved to 1-and-2.

Matthew Stafford completed 18-of-33 attempts for 269 yards, one touchdowns and two picks in LA's second straight loss.

Puka Nacua made five catches for 72 yards as the Rams slipped to 1-and-2.

— with files from MetroSource