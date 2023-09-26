iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Bengals take down Rams on MNF


AM800-News-Bengals-Rams-September-2023

(Cincinnati, OH)  --  The Bengals took down the Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl 56 on Monday Night Football.  

Cincinnati defeated Los Angeles 19-16 at Paycor Stadium.  

Evan McPherson drilled four of his five field goal attempts and Joe Mixon found the end zone on a 14-yard run in the third quarter to lift Cincinnati to its first win of the season.  

Logan Wilson nabbed two interceptions to highlight a strong day at the office for the Bengals' defense.  

Ja'Marr Chase erupted for 12 receptions for 141 yards as the Bengals improved to 1-and-2.  

Matthew Stafford completed 18-of-33 attempts for 269 yards, one touchdowns and two picks in LA's second straight loss.  

Puka Nacua made five catches for 72 yards as the Rams slipped to 1-and-2.  

— with files from MetroSource

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE