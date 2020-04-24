Bengals Take Heisman Winner Burrow 1st Overall
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Cincinnati Bengals selected the Heisman Trophy winner first overall in the first-ever virtual draft.
Burrow's next challenge is daunting: return to his home state and resurrect the lowly Bengals.
Burrow developed his quarterback skills in southeastern Ohio, leading his prep team to the playoffs. A failed stint at Ohio State became a launching point to a national title and Heisman Trophy at LSU.
He moves to a team that went 2-14 last season under first-year coach Zac Taylor, losing a club-record 11 games in a row. Cincinnati has lost 21 of its last 24 games.
with files from Associated Press