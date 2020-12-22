Bengals Upset Steelers on Monday Night Football

Ryan Finley threw for a touchdown and rushed for another as the Bengals upset the Steelers 27-17 on Monday Night Football in Cincinnati.

Giovani Bernard also rushed for a score and caught a touchdown for Cincinnati.

The Bengals improve to 3-10-and-1.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for just 170 yards, a touchdown and a pick for the Steelers. Big Ben had just 19 passing yards in the first half.

Benny Snell Junior and Diontae Johnson each scored for Pittsburgh, which falls to 11-and-3 after an 11-and-0 start to the season.

