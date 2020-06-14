Berger Takes Colonial in Playoff

The PGA Tour completed a safe and successful return to competition, and so did Daniel Berger. He made a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole and then won the Charles Schwab Challenge by saving par behind the 17th hole in a playoff.

Collin Morikawa, who missed a 6-foot putt in regulation for the win, missed a 3-foot par putt in the playoff.

Berger closed with a 4-under 66, his 28th consecutive round at par or better dating to Oct. 11 at the Houston Open.

Even over the final hour, a half-dozen players were still in the mix. All that was missing was the sound and energy of a gallery, with the PGA Tour not allowing spectators for the opening five events in its return.

Commissioner Jay Monahan called it a phenomenal return because all 487 coronavirus tests at Colonial came back negative.

with files from Canadian Press