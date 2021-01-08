Bergeron Named Boston Captain

Patrice Bergeron takes on the "C" after former captain Zdeno Chara left last week to sign with the Washington Capitals.

Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs says "to be Captain of an Original Six franchise is an honor, and a role that comes with much responsibility to his teammates and the fans. "There is no doubt in my mind that Patrice is the natural successor to the Captain role, and he will represent this franchise very well. He has consistently and reliably contributed to this team's advancement and has been an adept leader for many years, both on and off the ice. His tenure as Captain will be one of great success."

Bergeron is entering his 17th season with the Boston Bruins. The 35-year-old posted 31 goals and 56 points in 61 games last season.

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs says "throughout Bergeron's historic career with the Boston Bruins, he has carried himself with great integrity, humility and resiliency."

He ranks third in Bruins history in games played (1,089), fifth in goals (352) and assists (517), and sixth in points (869). He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

"It's a privilege to name Patrice the 20th Captain of the Boston Bruins," said Bruins President Cam Neely."



files from TSN