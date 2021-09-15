Bernier brings 'Freedom Tour' to Chatham-Kent

The leader of the People's Party of Canada is making a campaign stop in Chatham-Kent.

Maxime Bernier will hold a campaign rally on Wednesday at Ultimate Sports Bar on Richmond Street in Chatham.

He'll be joined by local PPC candidates along with small business representatives and Ontario MPP Randy Hillier.

Liz Vallee is the PPC candidate for Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

"He is our leader and our views align so much, exactly the same and it's amazing to have that inspiration come down," Vallee said.

She says she hoped for him to come to the riding.

"He obviously recognizes the huge amount of support that we have here in Chatham-Kent-Leamington for myself as the candidate for the People's Party of Canada," she continued. "So what that does is it creates a massive amount of excitement."

Vallee says she's excited to have the party's leader in town.

"It was definitely something I had hoped would happen. As we were going along the campaign, I realized that it was definitely a possibility just because I was recognizing the huge surge in support we were getting."

The rally begins at 12 p.m. and is expected to wrap up around 3:30 p.m.

Vallee says Chatham-Kent police have been notified and will provide traffic and crowd control as needed.