Bertuzzi Awarded One-Year Contract

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi was awarded a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

The terms of the contract were based on the ruling of an independent arbitrator who heard the case on Oct. 25 and issued the decision Tuesday.

Bertuzzi, 25, has played parts of four NHL seasons with the Red Wings and enjoyed a career year in 2019-20, setting career highs in assists (27), points (48) and penalty minutes (40) while posting his second-straight 21-goal campaign and skating in all 71 games.

Bertuzzi led the team in goals and was second in assists and points, while also ranking among Red Wings leaders with three power-play goals (T5th), 14 power-play points (T1st), 129 shots (3rd), a 16.3 shooting percentage (1st) and 19:19 average time on ice (6th overall/2nd among forwards).

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound forward and 2020 NHL All-Star began the 2019-20 season with his first career four-point game (2-2-4) on Oct. 5, 2019 at Nashville and racked up 20 points (8-12-20) in Detroit's first 21 games and ended the campaign on a three-game point streak, which included his second four-point outing of the season in a March 8 win over Tampa Bay.

Prior to turning pro, Bertuzzi skated four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm, earning 172 points (72-100-172), a plus-35 rating and 325 penalty minutes over 201 games from 2011-15.