Bertuzzi to Boston
The Detroit Red Wings are trading winger Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins for a protected 2024 first-round pick and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Bertuzzi, 28, has four goals and 14 points while being limited to 29 games this season due to injury. He carries a $4.75 million cap hit.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes injuries in the Bruins' lineup factored into their decision to add Bertuzzi.
Winger Taylor Hall is seeking a second opinion for his lower-body injury which will determine how much time he will miss.
The NHL-leading Bruins made their first move ahead of the deadline last week, acquiring Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway in a deal with the Washington Capitals.
The move also comes one day after the Red Wings appeared to set their status as sellers with Wednesday's deal sending defenceman Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for draft picks.
The Red Wings also signed captain Dylan Larkin, who was a pending unrestricted free agent, to an eight-year contract Wednesday.