Bertuzzi to Boston

The Detroit Red Wings are trading winger Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins for a protected 2024 first-round pick and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Bertuzzi, 28, has four goals and 14 points while being limited to 29 games this season due to injury. He carries a $4.75 million cap hit.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes injuries in the Bruins' lineup factored into their decision to add Bertuzzi.

Winger Taylor Hall is seeking a second opinion for his lower-body injury which will determine how much time he will miss.